Lori Vallow Daybell booked into Ada County jail

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lori Vallow Daybell is spending her first full day in Ada County after being transported from a Madison County jail on Wednesday.

Vallow Daybell’s mugshot was updated as she was booked into her new facility.

The 49-year-old is being held in protective custody for her safety and the safety of other inmates, according to records. Vallow Daybell’s trial is set to begin in Ada County on April 3rd.

Jury instructions for potential jurors have been filed. Things listed include Chad Daybell taking out a life insurance policy right before his former wife, tammy died.

Plus, google searches like wind direction and Lori collecting benefits for JJ Vallow - among others, are things the prosecution must prove for Vallow Daybell to be convicted.

