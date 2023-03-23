Lori Vallow Daybell booked into Ada County jail

Vallow Daybell’s mugshot was updated as she was booked into her new facility.
Lori Vallow Daybell
Lori Vallow Daybell(Ada County)
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:40 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lori Vallow Daybell is spending her first full day in Ada County after being transported from a Madison County jail on Wednesday.

Vallow Daybell’s mugshot was updated as she was booked into her new facility.

The 49-year-old is being held in protective custody for her safety and the safety of other inmates, according to records. Vallow Daybell’s trial is set to begin in Ada County on April 3rd.

Jury instructions for potential jurors have been filed. Things listed include Chad Daybell taking out a life insurance policy right before his former wife, tammy died.

Plus, google searches like wind direction and Lori collecting benefits for JJ Vallow - among others, are things the prosecution must prove for Vallow Daybell to be convicted.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police investigating suspicious death on I-84
Idaho State Police investigating suspicious death on I-84
Missing Twin Falls teen located in another state, says family
Missing Twin Falls teen located in another state, says family
One dead following head-on collision on Hwy. 30 near Buhl
(UPDATE) One dead following head-on collision on Hwy. 30 near Buhl
Twin Falls Police investigating a motorcycle vs. mini-van collision near County West
Police investigating a motorcycle vs. mini-van collision near County West in Twin Falls
PASS Room supervisor at Canyon Ridge H.S. arrested on charges of child sexual abuse
UPDATE: Canyon Ridge H.S. employee fired after arrest on child sexual abuse charges

Latest News

Jerome Rec Dist. has many plans for this coming spring
Jerome Rec Dist. has many plans for this coming spring
TFPD says reports of stolen vehicles are low, but citizens should still remine vigilant to the...
TFPD says reports of stolen vehicles are low, but citizens should still remine vigilant to the possible threat
Thursday evening's online weather update {3/23/2023}
Idaho firing squad legislation, $750,000 to build facility for executions
Idaho firing squad legislation, $750,000 to build facility for executions