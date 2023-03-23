TFPD says reports of stolen vehicles are low, but citizens should still remine vigilant to the possible threat

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department has released the latest stolen vehicle report, and from the TFPDs perspective - numbers are remarkably “low” as compared to previous years.

Law enforcement agencies and communities across the U.S. have reported record, and near-record levels of vehicular crime, with monthly theft totals nationwide consistently exceeding 75,000 individual reports.

But that’s not the case for Twin Falls, according to Lieutenant Chuck Garner, there is a remarkably low number of stolen cars within the city.

In 2022, there was a total of 91 stolen vehicles reported in Twin Falls - and only less than a dozen in 2023. So far...

“There has always been vehicle theft, we’ve looked at the numbers for the last 25 years and it’s pretty consistent. No rise or spikes. This year we only had seven and we’re approaching the month of March. But we don’t know specifically, why there is a drop-off,” said Lt. Garner.

Lieutenant Garner says there are common sense precautions that you can take to help prevent from having your vehicle stolen.

He says things such as locking your doors and parking in a well-lit area can help. As well as spending a few dollars for added security.

“An alarm system! We have found over the years that most vehicles are crimes of opportunity. In my almost 26 years of working here I don’t think I ever investigated a vehicle that was hot-wired for example, it’s usually and unlocked car, with a key left in it,” said Lt. Garner.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.