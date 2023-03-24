Campbell, Terri Ann

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — BURLEY – Terri Ann Campbell, a 69-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Heritage Assisted Living in Twin Falls.

She was born June 24, 1953, in Burley, Idaho, the daughter of Robert Jesse and Donna Jean Crofts Campbell. She attended school in Burley and graduated from Burley High School in 1971. She subsequently attended and graduated from Stevens-Henager College in Utah. She started her professional career in the banking industry with Idaho Bank & Trust in Burley, which later became Key Bank of Burley, and worked there until her retirement after more than 40 years of service. Her years of expertise helped many Mini-Cassia community businesses and farmers succeed through her diligent and competent knowledge of the commercial banking industry.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved her close friendships in the Burley 1st Ward. She enjoyed her calling as music director in the Relief Society and as a ward librarian.

She was talented in music and had developed her skills at the piano. She was an avid reader, enjoyed working crossword puzzles, and cherished her lifelong friendships with her coworkers at the bank. Her dedicated companion was her Shih Tzu dog, Kirby.

Terri Ann is survived by her sisters, Karen Gehres of Peoria, Arizona, and Carla Faye (Richard) Gilbert of Jerome; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 3, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where a visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Bishop Jeremy B. Haymore. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

