Fit and Well Idaho: Kidney health is important to your overall health

Your kidney’s are responsible for removing waste and extra fluid from the body.
Kidney Health
Kidney Health
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:20 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Keeping your kidney’s healthy is vital to your overall health.

They also help maintain a healthy balance of water, salts and minerals throughout your body.

They also help maintain a healthy balance of water, salts and minerals throughout your body.

If your kidney’s aren’t working properly, they can’t filter blood through the body properly, and in turn leads to numerous issues, such as inflammation, trouble breathing, and stomach problems.

Many people often don’t know their kidney’s aren’t working until it is too late.

“It’s a silent disease, so that’s why having awareness is important, it’s picked up with a blood or a urine test or both, and most people have no symptoms until they are in complete kidney failure, that’s why getting screened is important especially if you have pre-disposing factors,” said Dr. Michelle Myers, a nephrologist with St. Luke’s Magic Valley.

Kidney Disease is common, but people with diabetes, auto-immune diseases or a family history of the disease are more susceptible to the disease.

