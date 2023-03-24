Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare files lawsuit against Attorney General’s Office over childcare grants

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has filed a lawsuit against the Office of the Idaho Attorney General.

The issue comes from Health and Welfare’s distribution of childcare grants from the “American Rescue Act” in 2021.

Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppeson says, the new A.G. sent them notices that they “did” issue the grants properly to daycare centers that serve children between ages five and twelve.

The attorney general’s office is investigating the department for issuing grants to daycares for children under five.

That would be a violation going against state guidelines for issuing grants.

The attorney general’s office has yet to file a response.

