Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare files lawsuit against Attorney General’s Office over childcare grants

The attorney general’s office is investigating the department for issuing grants to daycares for children under five.
Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare files lawsuit against Attorney General’s Office over...
Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare files lawsuit against Attorney General’s Office over childcare grants(Keith Ridler | AP)
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:54 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has filed a lawsuit against the Office of the Idaho Attorney General.

The issue comes from Health and Welfare’s distribution of childcare grants from the “American Rescue Act” in 2021.

Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppeson says, the new A.G. sent them notices that they “did” issue the grants properly to daycare centers that serve children between ages five and twelve.

The attorney general’s office is investigating the department for issuing grants to daycares for children under five.

That would be a violation going against state guidelines for issuing grants.

The attorney general’s office has yet to file a response.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police investigating suspicious death on I-84
Idaho State Police investigating suspicious death on I-84
Missing Twin Falls teen located in another state, says family
Missing Twin Falls teen located in another state, says family
One dead following head-on collision on Hwy. 30 near Buhl
(UPDATE) One dead following head-on collision on Hwy. 30 near Buhl
Twin Falls Police investigating a motorcycle vs. mini-van collision near County West
Police investigating a motorcycle vs. mini-van collision near County West in Twin Falls
16 year-old-girl, wowed two of the three judges during her audition on the hit show American...
Idaho Falls teen receives American Idol’s Golden Ticket

Latest News

State of Idaho files ‘Witness List’ to testify in Lori Vallow Daybell trial
State of Idaho files ‘Witness List’ to testify in Lori Vallow Daybell trial
The Labor Department released its November employment report.
Idaho Dept. of Labor releases February Jobs Report
Idaho Forest license plates to use funds for a variety of Arbor Day events and celebrations
Idaho Forest license plates to use funds for a variety of Arbor Day events and celebrations
Elk in the Wood River Valley
Winter condition remain in the Wood River Valley, Idaho Fish and Game ask residents to do their best to share the land with wildlife