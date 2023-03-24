Idaho Dept. of Labor releases February Jobs Report

The February jobs report shows that unemployment fell one tenth of a percent from January, for an overall total of 2.6%.
The Labor Department released its November employment report.
The Labor Department released its November employment report.(Source: Pexels)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:57 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s unemployment rate fell slightly for the month of February, according to the latest report from the Idaho Department of Labor.

The February jobs report shows that unemployment fell one tenth of a percent from January, for an overall total of 2.6%.

The report states that labor force participation statewide was unchanged between January and February, remaining at 62.6%.

Of Idaho’s six major metropolitan areas, Idaho Falls saw the largest increase in jobs filled at 0.3%, while Twin Falls had a net loss of -0.2%.

Nationally, the unemployment rate increased from 3.4% in January to 3.6% in February.

To view the entire report, Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police investigating suspicious death on I-84
Idaho State Police investigating suspicious death on I-84
Missing Twin Falls teen located in another state, says family
Missing Twin Falls teen located in another state, says family
One dead following head-on collision on Hwy. 30 near Buhl
(UPDATE) One dead following head-on collision on Hwy. 30 near Buhl
Twin Falls Police investigating a motorcycle vs. mini-van collision near County West
Police investigating a motorcycle vs. mini-van collision near County West in Twin Falls
16 year-old-girl, wowed two of the three judges during her audition on the hit show American...
Idaho Falls teen receives American Idol’s Golden Ticket

Latest News

State of Idaho files ‘Witness List’ to testify in Lori Vallow Daybell trial
State of Idaho files ‘Witness List’ to testify in Lori Vallow Daybell trial
Idaho Forest license plates to use funds for a variety of Arbor Day events and celebrations
Idaho Forest license plates to use funds for a variety of Arbor Day events and celebrations
Elk in the Wood River Valley
Winter condition remain in the Wood River Valley, Idaho Fish and Game ask residents to do their best to share the land with wildlife
Kidney Health
Fit and Well Idaho: Kidney health is important to your overall health