Idaho Dept. of Labor releases February Jobs Report

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s unemployment rate fell slightly for the month of February, according to the latest report from the Idaho Department of Labor.

The February jobs report shows that unemployment fell one tenth of a percent from January, for an overall total of 2.6%.

The report states that labor force participation statewide was unchanged between January and February, remaining at 62.6%.

Of Idaho’s six major metropolitan areas, Idaho Falls saw the largest increase in jobs filled at 0.3%, while Twin Falls had a net loss of -0.2%.

Nationally, the unemployment rate increased from 3.4% in January to 3.6% in February.

