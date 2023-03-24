Idaho Forest license plates to use funds for a variety of Arbor Day events and celebrations

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Land Board of Commissioners met in Boise this week - among the topics being discussed was Arbor Day.

The Land Board is made up of Attorney General Raul Labrador, Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield. Secretary of State Phil McGrane, and State Controller Brandon Woolf.

Governor Brad Little acts as the Chair of the Board.

On Tuesday, the Land Board gave its approval to use revenue from the sales of the ‘Idaho Forest’ license plates to pay for Arbor Day celebrations and education around the state.

The $50,000 from the specialty license plate sales will go to tree seeds, a billboard campaign, a photo contest, and Arbor Day 2023 celebration – as well as a teacher education tour.

If you’d like more information, Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.