No. 4 CSI women meet New Mexico JC at National Tournament Friday

The No. 20 Thunderbirds beat No. 13 Dodge City Wednesday
The No. 20 Thunderbirds beat No. 13 Dodge City Wednesday
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI women’s basketball team will start their run in the NJCAA National Tournament Friday against New Mexico Junior College.

The No. 4 Golden Eagles, who received a bye, play the 20-seeded Thunderbirds after they beat Dodge City Wednesday.

“They’ve got two bigs who are pretty long and strong, and we’re definitely going to focus on them and their offense, but I think we have a good opportunity to run our sets and get them confused a little bit defensively and utilize our deep-ness because they only play about six, seven players, we have a big opportunity with how deep we are,” said redshirt sophomore guard Courtney Stothard.

The game will start at noon Mountain Time.

KOTO Brewing Co. will have a watch party for the game. The matchup can also be streamed on the NJCAA Network for $10.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police investigating suspicious death on I-84
Idaho State Police investigating suspicious death on I-84
Missing Twin Falls teen located in another state, says family
Missing Twin Falls teen located in another state, says family
One dead following head-on collision on Hwy. 30 near Buhl
(UPDATE) One dead following head-on collision on Hwy. 30 near Buhl
Twin Falls Police investigating a motorcycle vs. mini-van collision near County West
Police investigating a motorcycle vs. mini-van collision near County West in Twin Falls
PASS Room supervisor at Canyon Ridge H.S. arrested on charges of child sexual abuse
UPDATE: Canyon Ridge H.S. employee fired after arrest on child sexual abuse charges

Latest News

The No. 20 Thunderbirds beat No. 13 Dodge City Wednesday
No. 4 CSI women meet New Mexico JC at National Tournament Friday
College of Idaho's Colby Blaine picked up his second NAIA Coach of the Year award.
College of Idaho’s Colby Blaine named NAIA Coach of the Year
Athletic director Terry Gawlik introduced Alex Pribble as the 31st head coach in the history of...
University of Idaho introduces Alex Pribble as new head men’s basketball coach
University of Idaho athletic director Terry Gawlik introduces Alex Pribble as new men's...
Alex Pribble introduced as new Idaho men's basketball coach