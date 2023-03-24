No. 4 CSI women meet New Mexico JC at National Tournament Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI women’s basketball team will start their run in the NJCAA National Tournament Friday against New Mexico Junior College.

The No. 4 Golden Eagles, who received a bye, play the 20-seeded Thunderbirds after they beat Dodge City Wednesday.

“They’ve got two bigs who are pretty long and strong, and we’re definitely going to focus on them and their offense, but I think we have a good opportunity to run our sets and get them confused a little bit defensively and utilize our deep-ness because they only play about six, seven players, we have a big opportunity with how deep we are,” said redshirt sophomore guard Courtney Stothard.

The game will start at noon Mountain Time.

KOTO Brewing Co. will have a watch party for the game. The matchup can also be streamed on the NJCAA Network for $10.

