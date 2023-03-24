State of Idaho files ‘Witness List’ to testify in Lori Vallow Daybell trial

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we get closer to the start date in the Lori Vallow Daybell murder case, more documents have been filed with the courts.

The State of Idaho has filed a ‘witness list’ to testify against Vallow Daybell’s alibi filed in January of 2023.

In it, defense attorneys argue that she was in Hawaii when Chad Daybell’s former wife died and was with Melani Palowski.

And she was in her own apartment in Rexburg with Melanie Gibb when her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan were murdered.

Former friend Melanie Gibb and her now husband David Warwick, along with niece Melani Palowski are also listed as state witnesses.

law enforcement detectives in the case, and Vallow Daybell’s deceased brother’s widow Zulema Pastenes.

Judge Steven Boyce has sealed the full witness list along with the actual jury questionnaires - citing the privacy of the matters override public interest.

Vallow Daybell’s trial is scheduled to begin April 3rd in Ada County and could last up to ten weeks.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.