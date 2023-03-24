Winter condition remain in the Wood River Valley, Idaho Fish and Game ask residents to do their best to share the land with wildlife

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the winter drags on and the snow keeps falling, especially in the Wood River Valley, animals will continue to be present in the mountain towns of Bellevue, Hailey, Ketchum, and Carey in search of food.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says it is important to remember that there are animals present in the Wood River Valley all year round, such as moose, deer, elk, and mountain lions.

Fish and Game officers say that these animals are dangerous and should never be approached.

They say that keeping your dogs on a leash and not using headphones while out on the trails is important all year round.

“Another big thing too is making sure you are cleaning up your yards of anything an animal can get stuck in, this past winter we’ve had a lot of animals get stuck in swing sets, tomato cages, so making sure your yard is prepped so they don’t harm themselves,” said Miranda Reinson, a regional wildlife biologist.

Although many of the animals will migrate back to the mountains when the snow starts to melt, some of them will stick around through the summer.

