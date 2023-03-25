CSI women hang on late to advance to National Tournament quarterfinals

The Golden Eagles beat New Mexico Junior College 61-58
The Golden Eagles beat New Mexico Junior College 61-58
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:31 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball team will play at least one more game this season.

The No. 4 Golden Eagles held off a late rally from 20-seed New Mexico Junior College Friday in the round of 16 of the NJCAA DI National Tournament.

(4) CSI 61, (20) New Mexico JC 58

Tylie Jones led the Golden Eagles with 19 points off the bench. Alyssa Christensen added 12 points, including two made free throws with ten seconds left in the game to give CSI a three-point lead.

The Golden Eagles will play five-seed Blinn College in the quarterfinal round Saturday at 4 p.m. Mountain Time.

KOTO Brewing Co. will have a watch party.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police investigating suspicious death on I-84
Idaho State Police investigating suspicious death on I-84
Missing Twin Falls teen located in another state, says family
Missing Twin Falls teen located in another state, says family
One dead following head-on collision on Hwy. 30 near Buhl
(UPDATE) One dead following head-on collision on Hwy. 30 near Buhl
16 year-old-girl, wowed two of the three judges during her audition on the hit show American...
Idaho Falls teen receives American Idol’s Golden Ticket
file
Idaho Fish and Game ‘strongly’ encourage residents to keep dogs on-leash

Latest News

The Golden Eagles beat New Mexico Junior College 61-58
CSI women hang on late to advance to National Tournament quarterfinals
The No. 20 Thunderbirds beat No. 13 Dodge City Wednesday
No. 4 CSI women meet New Mexico JC at National Tournament Friday
The No. 20 Thunderbirds beat No. 13 Dodge City Wednesday
No. 4 CSI women meet New Mexico JC at National Tournament Friday
College of Idaho's Colby Blaine picked up his second NAIA Coach of the Year award.
College of Idaho’s Colby Blaine named NAIA Coach of the Year