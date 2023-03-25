CSI women hang on late to advance to National Tournament quarterfinals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball team will play at least one more game this season.

The No. 4 Golden Eagles held off a late rally from 20-seed New Mexico Junior College Friday in the round of 16 of the NJCAA DI National Tournament.

(4) CSI 61, (20) New Mexico JC 58

Tylie Jones led the Golden Eagles with 19 points off the bench. Alyssa Christensen added 12 points, including two made free throws with ten seconds left in the game to give CSI a three-point lead.

The Golden Eagles will play five-seed Blinn College in the quarterfinal round Saturday at 4 p.m. Mountain Time.

KOTO Brewing Co. will have a watch party.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.