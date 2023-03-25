Idaho elementary schools can apply for fresh fruit and vegetables grant

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:06 AM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho elementary schools interested in expanding their supply of healthy food options can apply for a national grant.

This United States Department of Agriculture’s 2024 Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program gives schools the chance to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables for the upcoming school year.

Grants to administer the FFVP run from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024 and equal between $50 and $75 per student.

Only elementary schools that have more than 50% of students eligible for free and reduced meals as well as those who operate the national school lunch program can apply.

Applications must be received by May 12 and grants are contingent on available USDA funds.

For more information on Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program requirements or to find a copy of the FFVP grant application and Certificate of Support document, click here or call the State Department of Education Child Nutrition Programs at 208-332-6821.

