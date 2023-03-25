St. Luke’s Magic Valley and Wood River facilities to implement guest badges

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 1:20 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s Magic Valley and Wood River medical centers will require the use of guest badges starting March 27 at the hospitals and physically connected clinics.

Those arriving for lab testing, diagnostic imaging, other outpatient procedures and all visitors will need to obtain a guest badge upon entry.

“This guest badge system is currently being used at many hospitals across the United States, and it has proved to be very effective,” said Abbey Abbondandolo, senior director of security for St. Luke’s Health System. “This photo identification badge system is an easy and effective way to increase safety by identifying everyone who enters our hospitals and enables us to better assist with patient and visitor needs.”

Guest badges will be created at the front entrance to each location, which include St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center and Medical Plaza One in Twin Falls and St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum.

Visitors need to bring a photo identification, and St. Luke’s will create a peel-and-stick badge. Badges for kids under the age of 14 will feature a parent or guardian’s photograph.

If you have questions while on location, the St. Luke’s Information Services staff will be available.

