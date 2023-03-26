CSI women beat Blinn, advance to second-ever NJCAA “Final Four”

It’s the second time the Golden Eagles have made it to the semifinal round
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:25 AM MDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI women’s basketball team is two wins away from a National Championship.

The No. 4 Golden Eagles beat No. 5 Blinn College Saturday in an NJCAA quarterfinal to advance to Sunday’s semifinal round.

CSI 79, Blinn 64

Alyssa Christensen had 16 points for the Golden Eagles. Tylie Jones added 15 and Kali Haizlip had 14 points off the bench.

For the second time ever, the CSI women’s basketball team advances to the NJCAA “Final Four.”

The Golden Eagles lost in the National Championship game back in 2005.

