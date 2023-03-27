Camas County School District exploring new facility options with survey

CAMAS COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Camas County School District is issuing a survey to county residents to see if the district should consider building a new school.

According to the district’s website, the purpose of the survey is to help clarify the two different building proposals that have been presented to the board of trustees and get feedback from the community.

One option is to build an AG Annex Building on campus that would offer four new classrooms and two large shop facilities for career technical education.

The other is to build a new school at a new site that would provide new facilities for all programs K-12. The “alternative funding source” for the building project will be explained at the community meetings.

CCSD will be holding public meetings on March 28th and April 11th at 6pm at the Senior Center at 129 Willow Ave W, in Fairfield, in order for the community to ask questions and get detailed information about both proposals.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.