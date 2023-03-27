CSI Vet-Tech Program to host dog wash fundraiser

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho is preparing for a fundraiser for the veterinarian program.

The school announced its annual dog washing fundraiser this Saturday - from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the recently built CSI Vet Tech building, on North College Road.

To have your dog washed, it will cost $25, and $35 for larger dogs.

If your pooch needs their nails trimmed or ears cleaned, there’s an additional $5 charge.

“This definitely goes toward our education, we learned how to do that, it also goes toward various activities that our club does, community service events. Just kind of some fun things to do to switch up the routine of school,” said Sydney Higginson.

The fundraiser will help support the work done by the vet tech students at CSI.

For more information on the CSI Vet Tech Program, Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.