CSI’s National Tournament run ends in the semifinals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball team falls just short of the National Championship game.

In the “Final Four” of the NJCAA National Tournament Sunday, the Golden Eagles didn’t have enough to comeback from a 16-point halftime deficit against Northwest Florida State.

(8) Northwest Florida State 69, (4) CSI 56

CSI finished their season 31-3. This season was just the second time in program history the Golden Eagles made it to the semifinal round of the National Tournament.

