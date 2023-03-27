Every second counts: Local first responders remind motorists to obey pull-over laws

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Pulling over to the side of the road for an emergency vehicle, such as an ambulance, fire truck or police car is the law, but according to the Twin Fall’s Sheriff’s Department and the Twin Falls Fire Department, they see people not following that law every single day.

Sgt. Kenneth Mencl with the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office says when an emergency vehicle is responding to a call with their lights or sirens, people need to pull over to the right side of the road and wait for the first responder to pass.

He says often times people don’t pull over until the last minute, and that can cause a delay in the response time.

He reminds everyone to remain vigilant while driving, and to minimize distractions, such as cell phones or the radio.

“The scenes are dynamic and they are constantly changing when we are trying to anticipate what that call may look like once we get there and some of those things like failing to yield the right of way so we can get there those are things that can get in the way of what we are trying to accomplish, which ultimately is to render a scene safe and save lives,” said Sgt. Mencl.

Battalion Chief Aaron Hudson says the size of a fire doubles every 30 seconds, but the Twin Falls Fire Department also responds to medical calls and car accidents.

“We’re talking about the calls that we are going to, what we’re going to need to do when we get there sometimes, where we’re going, different directions, different things that might be in our way, if everyone stops in the middle, you can imagine what kind of traffic jam that would create, if everyone just follows the law, and pulls to the right and stops, that allows us a quicker path through,” said Chief Hudson.

They say to wait a few seconds after the first responder is past you to make sure there isn’t a second one coming.

