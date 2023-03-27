Fundraiser makes climbing fun for everyone

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Gemstone Climbing Center held a fundraiser for their Adaptive Climbing Program over the weekend.

Attendees got to pick from three different routes; speed, twister, or distorted for five dollars each climb.

The money raised will go to scholarships and gear for those in the program.

Adaptive Climbing is a program that allows individuals who have a variety of challenges to be able to climb.

Adaptive climbing coordinator Theron Thomas says, “”Our motto is any body can climb. So, we have climbers from physical disabilities, mental, cognitive delays, defiance disorders. Anybody can climb.. We have paraplegics, quadriplegics. We have spina bifida, all sorts of cognitive delays. Everybody can get to the top, everybody can ring the bell, there’s no disabilities here.”

If you missed the event on Saturday and want to help the program and climbers they will have another fundraiser this fall - but you don’t have to wait to donate. Donations can be made to Gemstone anytime.

For more information, Click Here. More information about the program can be found here https://www.facebook.com/gemstoneadaptiveclimbing/

