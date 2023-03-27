Gov. Little vetoes property tax relief bill

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho Gov. Brad Little is asking lawmakers to get it right when it comes to property tax relief.

In a statement, the governor said he vetoed House Bill 292 on Monday.

“Idaho stands apart from every other state because we focus on making taxes fair, simple, predictable, and competitive. House Bill 292 is not a simple bill. House Bill 292 is a hodgepodge of policy items intermingled with property tax relief,” Little said.

He noted the bill brings to a screeching halt many ready-to-go transportation projects that help keep up with growth. He said it handcuffs local schools and limits our ability to provide quality public education for Idaho families.

Additionally, the bill presents significant impacts on election dates, public defense funding, online sales tax collections, local government sales tax distributions, and funding for transportation, and it jeopardizes bonding for critical infrastructure projects.

He also noted that no state has accomplished more tax relief per capita than Idaho in the past four years. Little and Idaho Legislature have delivered $2.7 billion in relief to Idahoans by reducing and flattening the income tax, raising the grocery tax credit, providing rebates, providing some property tax relief, and lowering payroll taxes for Idaho businesses.

Governor Little asked legislators to bring back a bill that simplifies property tax relief.

“Let’s get property tax relief done right this session. The simplest solutions are usually the best solutions, and I believe we can extract the property tax portions of House Bill 292 and deliver a true property tax relief bill this session. A property tax relief bill this session needs to be simple and carried out in a way that does not harm public schools does not hold up needed transportation projects and does not reveal more unintended consequences. The people of Idaho deserve simple property tax relief that will endure over time!” Little said.

Idaho Education Association President Layne McInelly released the following statement on behalf of thousands of IEA members regarding Gov. Brad Little’s veto of House Bill 292, a property tax relief bill that also eliminates March school election dates.

IEA members unequivocally support Governor Little’s veto of House Bill 292. The State of Idaho’s refusal to properly fund public schools from state coffers makes bond and levy elections critical for public school districts across the state. By eliminating the March school election date, the most important on the calendar for the passing of school bonds and levies, this legislation risks destabilizing public school finances and puts children’s learning at risk. Property tax relief is incredibly important to IEA members and their communities. It is imperative that the Legislature pass a property tax relief for Idahoans without creating even more uncertainty for public school financing in the process. Additionally, lawmakers’ lack of political will to tackle a backlog of more than $1 billion in school facilities needs this legislative session forces school districts and taxpayers to continue muddling through with an ad hoc mix of funding that creates uncertainty and inequity. This bill cripples school districts and their ability deliver an education to students even more. Providing property tax relief and maintaining — or even expanding — school district funding tools are not mutually exclusive concepts. Lawmakers should not treat them as such. IEA members will not support concepts that undermine the principle that every Idaho student deserves a safe, secure and resilient school. Governor Little’s veto of House Bill 292 shows his support for Idaho’s students and public schools is unwavering and consistent. IEA members encourage the Idaho Legislature to pass property tax relief that does not undermine the ability of local communities to support their public schools.

