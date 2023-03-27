Hailey considering ordinance to prohibit feeding of wildlife

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:57 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The mountain communities in the Wood River Valley work hard to co-exist with wildlife in the region and make sure they don’t disturb their natural habitats. Now the city of Hailey is taking measures to make sure that relationship works both ways

The City of Hailey is considering an ordinance that will prohibit the feeding of wildlife in the City of Hailey.

The city says the issue arose from citizen complaints about the feeding of wildlife on both public property and private property, which was drawing herds of elk and deer to a densely populated residential neighborhood.

Additionally, the animals were causing damage to personal property and causing safety concerns to people.

According to the proposed ordinance, a first offense would be an infraction, and a second offense would be a misdemeanor with a maximum fine of $1,000 and up to six days in jail.

A first reading of the proposal will be discussed at Hailey’s City Council meeting on Monday at 5:30pm.

