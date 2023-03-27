Hannaman, Darrell Lynn

March 12, 2023, age 56
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:48 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KIMBERLY—Darrell Lynn Hannaman, 56, of Kimberly, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Thursday, March 23, 2023. 

A celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Please visit his tribute page at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

