Idaho Fish and Game is looking for volunteers to help rehabilitate sage brush habitat

Several thousand seedlings will be planted.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:42 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Volunteers are needed to help the Idaho Department of Fish and Game plant sage brush seedlings this Saturday.

The Blue Gulch Fire occurred in October of 2022, a little west of Buhl - that fire took out all of the sage brush in the impacted area, and now to rehabilitate the habitat, Fish and Game is planting seedlings in the area.

Several thousand seedlings will be planted. Fish and Game says cooler and wetter weather is better for planting, because it gives the seedlings a better chance to survive.

“The thing with sage brush, when it burns, it’s gone, it doesn’t re-sprout, so the only way it comes back on the landscape is via seed. So like i said, this could take several hundred years and with some competition of cheat grasses and other annual grasses and even perennial grasses, bringing these seedlings these little plugs back in just helps re colonize at a quicker pace,” said Habitat Biologist Brandon Tycz.

If you would like to volunteer, please call 208-324-4359.

Planting begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

