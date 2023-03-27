BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —It’s official, Idaho is now the fifth state to add the firing squad as a method of execution.

On Friday, Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed HB186. The purpose of the legislation is provide the firing squad as alternative means of execution when lethal injection is not available.

Recently, a U.S. district court judge entered an order granting a stay of execution for 66-year-old Gerald Pizzuto, due to the Idaho Department of Correction not being able to obtain the materials necessary to carry out an execution by lethal injection.

Additionally, on Thursday, HB357 cleared the House. The bill appropriates $750,000 to the IDOC to build a firing squad facility in the state. However, the bill still needs to clear the Senate.

Some Idaho lawmakers said they are a little surprised the governor signed the bill, and they question if an execution by firing squad will ever be able to be carried out in Idaho.

“The guy (Pizzuto) that this was basically passed for, the guys that was suppose to be executed but couldn’t because they didn’t have the lethal injection, there is actually a stay of his execution anyways. He is terminally ill,” Rep. Ilana Rubel said. “It’s not going to be useful at all in that instance. I think they are going to solve the lethal injection problem. I don’t think there was any need to go down this road. It’s not a favored method, and I’m not sure it will constitutionally hold up.”

Currently, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah and now Idaho use the firing squad for the death penalty.

HB186 (Gov. Little Office)

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.