Idaho AG secures injunction to help defend Gem State waterways

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:43 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador was successful in securing an injunction against the Biden administrations “Waters of the Unites States Act” which repeals a Trump administration ruling, that would allow the federal government expanded jurisdiction over water pollution protections over small streams, waterways, wetland, and ponds in the state.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced the finalized rule on December 30th, 2022.

The rule would establish a definition of “Waters of the United States” that would redefine Idaho’s waterways to be subject to federal regulation.

Earlier this month, Idaho joined the State of Texas in the federal lawsuit, contending that new interpretations of the Clean Water Act rule is too vague, oversteps the bounds of federal authority and puts the liberties of states and private property owners at risk.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Vincent Brown of Texas halted the Biden administration’s ruling in Texas and Idaho… stating the regulations are “vague” and argue the rules would create economic burdens.

The U.S. House also voted to overturn the protections.

The Supreme Court is considering a related case by an Idaho couple who have been blocked for more than 15 years from building a home near a lake after the e-p-a determined part of the property was a wetland that could not be disturbed without a permit.

A decision in the case, known as Sackett v. EPS, is expected this year.

