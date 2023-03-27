Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls

A traffic stop on Pole Line Road near Parkview Drive on Sunday, resulted in the driver being arrested and charged with drug trafficking.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One million dollars of drugs are off the street, thanks to the work of the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Department.

According to a press release, a traffic stop on Pole Line Road near Parkview Drive on Sunday, resulted in the driver being arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

23-year-old Jorge Morales Martinez, of Mexico is being held on charges of trafficking in heroin, possession of methamphetamine, and possession with the intent to deliver fentanyl.

His arraignment was scheduled for Monday afternoon in Twin Falls County District Court.

