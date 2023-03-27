Semi-trailer catches fire on I-84 near Jerome, slowing traffic for over an hour

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A semi fire slowed down traffic just before noon on Interstate 84 (westbound) near Jerome.

A semi traveling westbound near Jerome Exit 165, had the rear axle catch fire.

For just over an hour, traffic was reduced to one lane while emergency crews worked to douse the fire.

It’s not known what caused the fire, and it appears that the trailer that the semi was hauling was damaged in the blaze.

Idaho State Police, along with the Jerome County Sheriff’s Department, Jerome Fire, and Magic Valley EMS were on scene.

No one was injured in the incident.

