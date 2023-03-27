Snake River Harley-Davidson kicks of 120 years of spring-riding over the weekend

It’s a time riders use to get ready for the start of the ideal riding season.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:14 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —One business didn’t wait for spring weather to hold their 120th anniversary spring opener Saturday.

Snake Harley-Davidson hosted the event at their dealership.

During the event attendees went around the shop to get collect stamps. Stops included service and parts.

It’s a reminder to get your bike in working order or pick up a new one.

They say, riding a Harley is therapeutic and riders are part of a growing community.

“It’s just a different experience when you get on a bike. Even riding passenger... the smells, the sights, it’s just a different ballgame where it’s very relaxing for people and it’s a brother and sisterhood too now,” says Sales and Finance Manager Rick Asson.

If you missed the event, you can still get questions answered by Snake Harley- Davidson about bikes or service or anything you’d like to know about the brand.

