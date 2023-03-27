Snake River Harley-Davidson kicks of 120 years of spring-riding over the weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —One business didn’t wait for spring weather to hold their 120th anniversary spring opener Saturday.

Snake Harley-Davidson hosted the event at their dealership.

It’s a time riders use to get ready for the start of the ideal riding season.

During the event attendees went around the shop to get collect stamps. Stops included service and parts.

It’s a reminder to get your bike in working order or pick up a new one.

They say, riding a Harley is therapeutic and riders are part of a growing community.

“It’s just a different experience when you get on a bike. Even riding passenger... the smells, the sights, it’s just a different ballgame where it’s very relaxing for people and it’s a brother and sisterhood too now,” says Sales and Finance Manager Rick Asson.

If you missed the event, you can still get questions answered by Snake Harley- Davidson about bikes or service or anything you’d like to know about the brand.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.