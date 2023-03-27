Soldier Mountain announces two more Saturdays on the slopes
Those days are April 1st and 8th, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Soldier Mountain is giving ski and snowboarding enthusiasts two extra Saturdays this season to take advantage of the slopes.
The General Manager says Soldier Mountain features more than 70 inches of snow at mid-mountain and 80 at the top.
Plus, there’s more snow predicted in the forecast.
The mountain has two chairlifts, a magic carpet, and a tubing hill.
