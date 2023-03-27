Soldier Mountain announces two more Saturdays on the slopes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Soldier Mountain is giving ski and snowboarding enthusiasts two extra Saturdays this season to take advantage of the slopes.

Those days are April 1st and 8th, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The General Manager says Soldier Mountain features more than 70 inches of snow at mid-mountain and 80 at the top.

Plus, there’s more snow predicted in the forecast.

The mountain has two chairlifts, a magic carpet, and a tubing hill.

