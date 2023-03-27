Trailing of the Sheep looking for artists

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Wood River Valley is putting out a call for all artistic sheep enthusiasts.

The annual Trailing of the Sheep is seeking an artist to design this year’s festival poster. Any medium is welcome, but it must include sheep.

Submissions can include a preliminary sketch and are due by April 15, 2023, emailed to info@trailingofthesheep.org.

Additional information on the festival can be found at trailingofthesheep.org

This City of Ketchum is a proud sponsor of this year’s festival, which takes place the first week of October.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.