Treefort Music Fest ‘Breaks Bad’

Boise, ID (CBS2) If you are a fan of the TV show Breaking Bad and tasty beverages, you wanted to be in Boise this weekend.

The 11th annual Treefort Music Fest was in full swing this weekend, and Aaron Paul and Brian Cranston made an appearance at Treefort’s new bus station venue.

While they didn’t sign autographs, the crowd that came to catch a glimpse of them seemed to have a lot of fun.

The former Breaking Bad stars came to the festivities to promote their liquor Dos Hombres.

For Paul, the trip was a bit of a trip of a homecoming. He’s from Emmett, ID.

