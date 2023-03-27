Two-vehicle crash sends two to the hospital with minor injuries in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle accident at around 12:45 Monday afternoon - at the intersection of 3000 East and 3600 North in Twin Falls County.

According to information provided by the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Department - the driver of the van was traveling westbound and failed to yield to an oncoming passenger car.

Both drivers were transported by ground ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the van will be cited with failure to yield to oncoming traffic.

Traffic at the intersection was delayed about an hour, until wrecking crews were able to clear the site.

No other information has been released at this time.

