UPDATE: Twin Falls man passes away following motorcycle accident on March 17th

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls man has passed away after spending a week in the hospital, following a motorcycle crash.

According to Sergeant Lou Coronado, of the Twin Falls Police Department, 25-year-old Dylan Wormsbaker died of his injuries on Friday, March 25th.

Wormsbaker was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after being struck by a minivan, while riding his motorcycle on the 17th.

He was not wearing a helmet. The incident happened at the intersection of Martin Street and Shoup Avenue West in Twin Falls.

The driver of the van, 39-year-old Afton Gailfus, of Twin Falls, hasn’t been charged, but the investigation is ongoing.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT)(3-17-23) — The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a motorcycle versus van accident this afternoon just after 2pm.

At this time not much is known as to how the accident occurred.

What we can tell you is that the intersection of Shoup Avenue West and Martin Street has been blocked.

The motorcycle rider, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken by Air St. Luke’s to the hospital and their condition is not known at this time.

The Twin Falls Police Department blocked a section of Addison Avenue near the Twin falls county assessor’s office to allow law enforcement officers to assess and clear the scene.

We will have more information for you once it is released by the Twin Falls Police Department.

