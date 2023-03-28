Bill prohibiting gender-affirming treatment clears Senate.

BOISE Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Proposed legislation prohibiting medical professionals from providing gender-affirming treatment to minors has passed the Senate and is now heading to the House floor for approval on amendments to the bill.

Under House Bill 71, any medical professional who knowingly engages in any practice or procedure to alter the appearance of a child to affirm the sex the minor identifies with shall be guilty of a felony.

According to the legislation, administering puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones to minors would be prohibited, even with parental consent. It would also be illegal to perform sex reassignment procedures on a child.

A medical professional convicted under the bill’s provisions could serve up to ten years in prison.

The bill’s supporters said minors seeking to change their biological sex suffer from gender dysphoria and need therapy. Not irreversible drugs or surgeries that change their biological sex.

“But you know, we are drifting into a very dangerous place, where we are recognizing something as a mental health disorder, and then we are affirming that mental health disorder is real, and then for that mental health issue, we are presenting a physical solution, for children,” Sen. Ben Adams said.

However, both Republicans and Democrats voiced opposition to the bill. Some felt the legislation violated parental rights and should be left to the child, parent, and doctor to decide. Others said minors undergo months, or even years, of consultation before a doctor will consider administering puberty blockers to a child or allowing sex reassignment surgery. A couple of lawmakers said that some minors who seek gender-affirming treatment suffer from depression because they feel like they are trapped in the body of the wrong biological sex.

“I can’t imagine what it is like to sit down with a child and have multiple conversations about the struggles they face and say there is nothing I can do but give you a big hug,” Sen. Treg Bernt said.

The legislation passed the Senate with 22 in favor and 12 against, with Republicans and Democrats voting against the bill. It passed the House in February 58 to12

