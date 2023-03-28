Burley Public Library seeks to pass override levy in upcoming May election

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Public Library is seeking to pass an override levy in the upcoming May 16 election.

For the past 14 years, the Burley Public Library has been using an override levy to continue operations at the library.

“It was started because the city needed to use general fund money’s to help support other entities such as our police and our fire station, so they had to re-allocate money’s so that we weren’t able to have as much funds from the general fund,” said Tayce Robinson, the library director.

Currently, the Burley Library doesn’t get any money from the city, they instead have an override levy and a permanent levy.

On the upcoming ballot in May, the library is seeking to pass a $350,000 levy per year for the next two years.

“The override levy has grown to the point where it is 61% of our operating budget, what that means is that without it, we really can’t function,” said Robinson.

Robinson says the library had more than 7,000 people participate in their programs, and more than 90,000 books checked out in 2022 alone.

The library currently has many different programs such as book clubs, story times, STEM programs, as well as a dungeons and dragons club for older kids. On Tuesday morning they host a bilingual story time.

He says the community is the heart and sole of the library and hopes people appreciate the value and significance of it.

“We’re here to support the community, fulfill needs that might be lost some place else, fill resources that they can’t afford or can’t reach, that’s what we’re here for is to be here for our community,” said Robinson.

The election is on May 16.

