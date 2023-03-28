The City of Twin Falls reminds dog owners of noise ordinance

City of Twin Falls Spokesman Josh Palmer says, don’t leave your dog outside - especially if it barks at nightfall.
By Kourtney Paige
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:42 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you’re new to the area, or maybe new to being a dog owner - and you live within Twin Falls city limits, you should get yourself familiar with the barking dog ordinance.

Dog owner Lisa Martinez learned the hard way about this ordinance after being fined for excessive dog barking.

“They charged me $156.00 - which in this climate, is a week of grocery for a lot of people,” said Martinez.

Meanwhile, City of Twin Falls Spokesman Josh Palmer says, don’t leave your dog outside - especially if it barks at nightfall.

“That could sometime interfere with their neighbors. Barking dogs generate that noise pollution that we all don’t appreciate. Maybe the owners do? We want to make sure we mitigate that because that does affect your neighbors and has an adverse effect and implications for them,” said Palmer.

If you have any other questions, Palmer recommends that pet owners get acquainted with the ordinance, by visiting the City of Twin Falls website.

