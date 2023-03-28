CSI softball grabs two wins against Snow

The Golden Eagles are 21-10(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:54 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI softball team cruised past Snow in both games of a doubleheader Monday.

GAME ONE

CSI 9, Snow 0

Gracie Walters tossed six scoreless innings for the Golden Eagles.

CSI’s Tessa Hokanson, Gracie Tentinger, and Brylee Bigelow all had home runs.

GAME TWO

CSI 14, Snow 6

Tentinger went 4-for-4 with seven RBIs for the Golden Eagles.

CSI will play Snow in another doubleheader Tuesday starting at noon. This is a makeup series for games canceled earlier in the month.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

