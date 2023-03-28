Eat a Sub, Help a Charity - Local Jersey Mike’s locations donating to a good cause

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There’s a delicious way you can make a difference and give back to the community at the same time.

For the last couple of years, the staff at Jersey’s Mike’s on West Cheney Drive in Twin Falls, has been giving back to the community with it’s annual, “eat a sub, help a charity”.

This national event has donated a record-breaking 67-million dollars to a variety of charities over the past 13 years.

This year’s event will take place Wednesday, March 29th at all Magic Valley locations. which includes Burley, Jerome, and Twin Falls.

The goal is to raise much needed money for the Magic Valley Pediatric Cancer Coalition.

With every purchase, 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the local charity.

“I love seeing the impact it creates, we’ve partnered with Magic Valley Pediatric Cancer Coalition, last Christmas as well and we donated a bunch of gifts, so I actually got to see the gifts being donated, and help given to the families. And it was really awesome. So, yeah watching the difference really makes it great,” said Shift Manager Ashland Ray.

The stores will be open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and they have an on-line ordering option as well.

