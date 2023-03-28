Hart, Ralph Ariel

BURLEY—Ralph Ariel Hart, an 89-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, at his home.

Ralph was born in Preston, Idaho, to Arthur James “Dutch” and Belva Pearl Allred Hart on April 17, 1933. He was the youngest sibling of Darlene Hart Byington and Quint Hart. Ralph worked on the family farm from a young age and later worked with the National Geodetic Survey before he joined the United States Army in 1953.

While stationed in France, Ralph visited London and met his first wife, Brenda Ellen England. One year later, Ralph and Brenda married in Preston, Idaho, and raised four children, Steven, Marton, Kennedy, and Andrea. In between hunting, fishing, camping, and bowling, he was able to find time to earn his degree from Utah State University. He taught high school in Brigham City, Utah, Carson City, Nevada, Gallup New, Mexico, and Winston, Oregon.

After Ralph’s first wife, Brenda, passed away in 1993, Ralph was blessed with another family when he married LaVonda MacRae in 1994. After several years in Oregon, Ralph and LaVonda migrated back to their home state of Idaho where they were surrounded by friends and family which included LaVonda’s brother, Donald Dean, and his family in Heyburn. LaVonda’s daughter, Lily, and son, Mark, have raised eight grandchildren that still call Ralph “Grandpa,” along with two other Hart grand kids.

Known as “Elder Hart” among his church community, “Roseburg Ralph,” among his fellow cribbage players, he was an avid storyteller and an all-around fun guy who made friends with everybody he met. He was not only a great teacher, but an inspiration to all. Everyone in his life was a better person having met him, he will be deeply missed.

A service of remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley West Stake Center, located at 2420 Parke Ave., in Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Ralph’s resting place will be at Preston Cemetery in Preston, Idaho.

Those who wish may watch the service at https://zoom.us/j/95681324548.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

