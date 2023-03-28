Idaho Fish and Game announce April rainbow trout stocking schedule

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Fish and Game has released its Rainbow trout stocking schedule for April in the Magic Valley.

Fish and Game announced hatchery personnel will be stocking approximately 64,900 10-12″ catchable-sized rainbow trout in April.

Fish and Game says many of the waters where the trout will be released are easy to access and are family-friendly fishing destinations a great way to get started fishing.

The stocking of rainbow trout in Southern Idaho waterways is 100% for the community to catch and take home and eat. The planning starts well in advance of the stocking.

“And then our hatchery system has to then spawn the fish, rear them at a certain known rate so that when we say in the Magic Valley region, we want 2,000 fish for the Filer kids pond in April of 2023, that process started months or even years ago to make that happen.” Said Terry Thompson, the Regional Communications Manager for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

Thompson also said Fish and Game do not receive any tax dollars from the state meaning if you hunt, fish, or trap in the state of Idaho you are directly supporting Fish and Game financially.

