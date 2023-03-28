Lava Ridge “no-build” option passes Senate

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A resolution asking state officials to explore available legal options to stop the construction of hundreds of wind turbines on Idaho’s public lands is ready to be adopted after passing through the Senate Tuesday morning.

House Concurrent Resolution 4 (HCR4) requests the Idaho Governor and Idaho Attorney General to take what legal actions are available to encourage the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to select a “no-build option” on the Lava Ridge wind farm project.

An application is pending before the BLM to approve the placement of approximately 400 wind turbines in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka Counties that would consume over 200,000 acres.

Magic Valley Energy, an affiliate of LS Power, has proposed building the Lava Ridge wind project, with turbines up to 740 feet tall, associated substations, 381 miles of access roads, transmission lines, and infrastructure to support construction and maintenance.

“Just to give you a little example. Our snake river canyon is 486 feet deep. If we were to put one of these towers next to the Perrine Bridge, it would stand 300 feet above it,” Twin Falls Sen. Linda Hartgen said,

The Twin Falls lawmaker also told senators there has been near unanimous opposition to the project by local governments, including counties and highway districts. She said many fear the project’s short- and long-term impacts.

“Right now, they are saying they will blasting 525 days. How will this affect our aquifers?” Hartgen said.

She said Magic Valley residents are concerned the project could have a boom-bust effect on the local economies, with roughly 700 workers coming in for the initial construction phase of the project and that number dwindling to less than 20 full-time workers in four years.

Others are concerned about the wind farm’s impact on the agriculture community, with 2,000 construction trucks using the rural roads daily and constructing an additional 500 rural roads for the project’s benefit.

“Well, guess what, Senators, nothing like this has ever been built. This is brand new. Idaho’s public land is the guinea pig,” Sen. Kelly Anthon said.

Additionally, the proposed site encompasses Native American grounds and also lies within Minidoka’s historical footprint.

Lawmakers said the energy created by the Lava Ridge project is designed and planned to provide power to southern Nevada and California, not Idaho.

The resolution received unanimous consent in the House earlier this month and now in the Senate.

