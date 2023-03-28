Minico looking for boys basketball coach

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Minico High School is in search of a new boys basketball coach.

After four years at the helm, Brady Trenkle will step back from coaching and will focus on his role as Athletic Director. He also wants to spend more time watching his two sons play sports.

The Spartans made two state tournament appearances under Trenkle, and won the Great Basin title this past season. Minico won the consolation bracket at state in 2019.

The job has been posted on the Minico High School website. The school hopes to hire a new head coach by May. If you are interested in applying, click here.

