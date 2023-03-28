Pomerelle closed for the day as crews work to mitigate avalanche dangers

ALBION, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Pomerelle is closed today due to avalanche mitigation because they’ve been dumped on these past couple of days.

According to their Facebook page, Pomerelle will be closed today (Tuesday) and then back open tomorrow (Wednesday).

The area has received 48 inches of snow over the past couple of days and an avalanche descended onto Howell Canyon Road on Monday at around 5p.m. - burying one moving vehicle which lead to the closure on Tuesday.

The occupants were able to escape the debris and no injuries were reported.

Howell Canyon Road is under direct control and supervision of the Burley Highway District, Cassia Sheriff’s Department, and the U.S. Forest Service.

According to Pomerelle’s Facebook page, they are working diligently with all agencies to ensure a timely and safe re-opening for Wednesday.

