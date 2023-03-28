Pomerelle closed for the day as crews work to mitigate avalanche dangers

According to Pomerelle’s Facebook page, they are working diligently with all agencies to ensure a timely and safe re-opening for Wednesday.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:33 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBION, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Pomerelle is closed today due to avalanche mitigation because they’ve been dumped on these past couple of days.

According to their Facebook page, Pomerelle will be closed today (Tuesday) and then back open tomorrow (Wednesday).

The area has received 48 inches of snow over the past couple of days and an avalanche descended onto Howell Canyon Road on Monday at around 5p.m. - burying one moving vehicle which lead to the closure on Tuesday.

The occupants were able to escape the debris and no injuries were reported.

Howell Canyon Road is under direct control and supervision of the Burley Highway District, Cassia Sheriff’s Department, and the U.S. Forest Service.

According to Pomerelle’s Facebook page, they are working diligently with all agencies to ensure a timely and safe re-opening for Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead following head-on collision on Hwy. 30 near Buhl
(UPDATE) One dead following head-on collision on Hwy. 30 near Buhl
Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls
Routine traffic stop results in significant drug bust in Twin Falls
A Twin Falls man has passed away after spending a week in the hospital, following a motorcycle...
UPDATE: Twin Falls man passes away following motorcycle accident on March 17th
Lori Vallow Daybell
Lori Vallow Daybell booked into Ada County jail
Idaho property tax legislation is headed to the governor’s desk
Idaho property tax legislation is headed to the governor’s desk

Latest News

Idaho Fish and Game will be stocking Idaho waterways throughout the month of April
Idaho Fish and Game announce April rainbow trout stocking schedule
file
Bill prohibiting gender-affirming treatment for minors now heads to the governor’s desk
file
Idaho abortion trafficking bill is heading to the Senate to be amended
CSI Vet-Tech Program to host dog wash fundraiser
CSI Vet-Tech Program to host dog wash fundraiser