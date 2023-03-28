TFPD investigating body found in apartment garage on Blue Lakes

Crime Scene Investigators arrived during the noon hour to conduct an investigation
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:17 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department was called to Maple Grove Apartments on Blue Lakes Blvd on Tuesday to investigate the report of a body in the garage.

Crime Scene Investigators arrived during the noon hour to conduct an investigation - as per protocol.

Law enforcement agents, along with first responders were on hand.

Not much is known at this time, we’ve reached out to the Twin Falls Police Department who said they are continuing to investigate the matter.

No other information has been released by the proper authorities.

