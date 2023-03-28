Two mountain lions euthanized in Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Residents throughout the Wood River Valley continue to see and report mountain lions frequenting their yards or seeing them on their security cameras.

Now, two have been euthanized, according to Idaho Fish and Game.

A young lion was captured and euthanized on Friday, March 17. An adult female was captured on Tuesday, March 21, and euthanized on Wednesday, March 22.

The decision to trap and remove the mountain lions resulted from lion behavior that progressed from sightings to the adult female hissing and baring its teeth at a Hailey resident, indicating that the lions had become very comfortable living next to homes.

After being set for ten days, fish and game officers have pulled the remaining mountain lion traps from a Hailey neighborhood after capturing and euthanizing the two mountain lions to protect public safety, even though a second young lion has not been captured, despite attempts over several days. Remote cameras near the traps did not detect the young lion in the area over the same period.

Since October 1, 2022, the Magic Valley region has received 85 calls about mountain lions, most of which come from Hailey residents. While most calls are observations, Fish and Game is aware of non-fatal attacks on several dogs, making residents increasingly concerned about lions residing in their neighborhoods.

Fish and Game said before the recent removals, the last time a mountain lion was euthanized in the Wood River Valley was in January 2020, when a large male lion was removed for public safety as it ran throughout the Woodside Subdivision.

Mountain lion safety

Wildlife managers agree that if a person is in close proximity to a lion, meaning they see it, they should:

NEVER run away from a mountain lion. The lion’s instinct is to chase and ultimately catch what they perceive as potential prey.

NEVER turn your back on a lion. Always face them while making yourself look as large as you can. Yell loudly, but don’t scream. A high-pitched scream may mimic the sound of a wounded animal.

SLOWLY back away while maintaining eye contact with the lion.

Safety equipment you may choose to carry could include bear spray, a noise device, like an air-horn, and if you walk in the dark, a very bright flashlight.

If you are attacked, fight back!

Additionally, officials said it is crucial that residents continue to report mountain lion sightings, as well as any encounters or missing pets, to the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359 so that officers can continue to monitor the behavior of the lions and assess potential risks to public safety.

