Canyon Ridge’s De La Torre signs with Columbia Basin

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A first-team All-State soccer player will play collegiately at Columbia Basin College.

Canyon Ridge’s Alex De La Torre signed with Columbia Basin College Tuesday. De La Torre was a 4A first-team All-State selection this past season and was named Great Basin Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2022.

De La Torre was a four-year varsity player for the Riverhawks, playing all over the pitch. In college, he hopes to play on the wing or as an attacking player.

Alex wants to study criminal justice.

