Clif Bar’s ‘Day of Caring’ gives back to E Street Community Center

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Clif Bar employees gave back to the community Wednesday for their annual Day of Caring in Twin Falls.

They volunteered their time at the E Street Community Center, helping with many different aspects of their center.

Such as preparing soil for a community garden, taking down a brick wall and organizing different areas.

The E Street Community Center was taken over by the United Way in 2021, giving students a safe place to go after school.

The center provides programs for teens and adults as well as a work out center and a pool.

Sonya Haines says there is always work to be done at the center and she is so appreciative of Clif Bar for choosing them for their day of caring this year.

“Ultimately the holistic approach to the community center is that it is owned and benefiting every single person in the community and that is really what is is all about,” said Haines.

The community garden will be planted later in the spring and anyone in the community will be able to help maintain and use the garden.

