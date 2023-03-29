CSI softball drops pair to Snow
The Golden Eagles will host Colorado Northwestern later this week
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:25 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After winning two games against Snow College Monday, the CSI softball team lost a pair to the Badgers Tuesday.
GAME ONE
Snow 13, CSI 3
GAME TWO
Snow 14, CSI 12
The Golden Eagles are now 21-12 overall and 9-7 in Scenic West play. They sit third in the conference standings.
CSI will be back in action Friday against Colorado Northwestern. A doubleheader against the Spartans starts at 1 p.m.
