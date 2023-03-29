CSI softball drops pair to Snow

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After winning two games against Snow College Monday, the CSI softball team lost a pair to the Badgers Tuesday.

GAME ONE

Snow 13, CSI 3

GAME TWO

Snow 14, CSI 12

The Golden Eagles are now 21-12 overall and 9-7 in Scenic West play. They sit third in the conference standings.

CSI will be back in action Friday against Colorado Northwestern. A doubleheader against the Spartans starts at 1 p.m.

