Germann, Brent LeRoy

BURLEY—Brent LeRoy Germann, age 64, of Burley, passed away at home on Sunday, March 26, 2023, peacefully in his sleep.

He was born on September 19, 1958, in Burley, Idaho at the Cottage Hospital to LeRoy Eugene Germann and Katherine Shill. He had two brothers, Mel (Gwen) and Ray (Christine).

Dad attended both Burley and Minico schools and lettered in several sports. He ran track, playedbasketball, football, and baseball. He graduated from Burley High School in 1976.

He married the love of his life, Julie, in 1981. Between them they had four children, Monday, Kyle, Tyson, and Travis. Dad worked for TCI Cablevision for 17 years and worked at Ace Hardware and the Burley Irrigation District.

Dad loved the outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, and camping. He instilled his love of nature in all his children and grandchildren and loved to spend weekends teaching them all he knew. Dad was a huge sports fan, rooting for his beloved Seattle Seahawks (Go Hawks!) and the Atlanta Braves.

Dad never met a stranger and could make friends wherever he went. He always treated everyone like family. Dad loved coaching kids in baseball and football. He also loved to watch his grandkids compete in sports, band, and dance.

Brent and Julie have ten grandchildren, Alex, Preston, Kacie, Mackenzie, Stetson, Maddie, Zoey, Zachary, Zailey, and Isabella. He also loved being “Grandpa Brent” to his adopted grandchildren.

He was always happiest with a yard full of rowdy kids.

Brent is survived by his wife, Julie; his four kids, Monday (Jason) Matlock, Kyle (Jessi Page) Germann, Tyson (Julieann) Germann, and Travis (Meghan) Germann. Dad was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at First Presbyterian Church, located at 2100 Burton Ave., in Burley, with the Rev. John Ziulkowski, officiating. Urn placement will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 10 until 10:45 am Saturday at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

