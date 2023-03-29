‘Internal Affairs Investigation’ announced in Brian Kohberger case

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New court documents released in the case of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students reveal that Latah County Prosecutors are sharing new evidence regarding an officer involved with the case.

Prosecutors told the court that the information is related to an ‘internal affairs investigation’ involving one of the officers and is potential “Brady-Giglio Material”.

That information has now been handed over to the defense team for alleged killer Bryan Kohberger.

The judge presiding over the case also granted a protective order that prevents the defense from sharing the information and seals the documents from public view.

For reference, Brady Material refers to the case Brady v. Maryland where the United States Supreme Court held that “there must be a timely disclosure to the defendant of favorable, material information that is known to the government,” according to a definition posted by the national association of attorneys general.

‘Giglio’ extends Brady to include the responsibility to disclose information that could impeach a witness, typically a law enforcement officer or an informant.

Kohberger was arrested at his parent’s home in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30th of this last year for the murder of four University of Idaho students.

Kohberger is booked in the Latah County jail and his preliminary hearing is coming up in June.

